Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB audio interface falls to 12-month low at under $32 shipped

Adorama is offering the Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB Audio Interface for $31.85 shipped. For comparison, you’d pay $45 at Amazon, though it’s out of stock there. Today’s deal marks a 12-month low and comes in at around $2 above the lowest price that we’ve tracked. Whether you’re a gamer, podcaster, or just want better audio on a Zoom call. This XLR interface has the ability to provide 48kHz resolution and even offers +48V mic preamp if your microphone requires such power. On the front there’s a combo XLR/TRS mic/line input as well as a second 1/4-inch jack. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon. Head below for more.

You should use just a portion of your savings to pick up this 6-foot Amazon Basics XLR Male to Female Microphone Cable for just $7.50. It’s the cable you’ll need to hook up an XLR-based microphone to your new audio interface. Plus, at six foot long, it should have plenty of length to reach anywhere you need it to.

Need a simpler setup? Well, this complete TONOR USB mic bundle ships to your door with a metal boom arm for $42.50. Sure, it’s a bit more than today’s lead deal, but it requires no audio interface, includes the microphone and boom arm, and uses just a single USB cable to function. It’s down from its normal $60 or more going rate, making now a great time to pick it up.

Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB Audio Interface:

The U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface from Behringer is a 2×2 USB audio interface that is capable of tracking your audio with a sampling rate up to 48 kHz. It features a single XENYX combination XLR/TRS microphone preamplifier with selectable 48V phantom power.

