Disney store offers up to 25% off sitewide + The Mandalorian art kits, more from $12 (30% off)

30% off From $12

We are now tracking a series of notable offers on the official Disney online store. Firstly, you’ll find a wide selection of its themed stationary kits marked down to $12 featuring The Mandalorian, Frozen 2, Cars, and more sets for the kids. But Disney is also offering 20% off orders of $100 and 25% off orders of $150 or more with the code you’ll find below to sweeten the deals even more. Free shipping is available on orders over $75 with code SHIPMAGIC as well. Head below the fold for a closer look. 

Disney online store sitewide sale:

You’ll find all of the official Disney online store stationary kit deals on this landing page. Everything is marked down from $17 to $12 and will stack with the sitewide savings mentioned above (and detailed below). 

One standout here is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Zip-Up Stationery Kit for $12. Regularly $17 and stil fetching as much on Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. A perfect little art and writing kit for your little one, or even your Star Wars collection, it includes 10 colored pencils, 10 markers, pen, two pencils, dye-cut stencil and ruler, glue stick, eraser, sharpener, scissors, and drawing pad (20 sheets). Ratings are thin here, but just about all Disney stationary kits carry positive reviews on Amazon. 

And remember, using code SAVEMORE at checkout will knock 20% off orders of $100 or more and 25% off orders of $150 or more. So if you’re looking to cross some birthday gifts off your list or score some new collectibles for yourself, now’s a great time to land some deals on rarely discounted items, the stationary kits above, and just about everything else sold on the official Disney online store. 

Speaking of a galaxy far, far away, pre-orders on Hasbro’s new Boba Fett Mandalorian helmet are now live and you can get all of the details right here. We are also still tracking a $50 price drop on the epic haptic touch Arcade1Up Star Wars Pinball machine, loads of LEGO Star Wars kits from $12, and be sure to check out the latest entries in the Marvel Legends lineup while you’re at it. 

More on the Star Wars Mandalorian Zip-Up Stationery Kit:

They won’t need a bounty hunter to locate their art supplies with this Zip-Up Stationery Kit inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Open the front cover of the case that features the title character and Grogu, also known as ”Baby Yoda” or the Child, to reveal an epic selection of art supplies that includes everything they need to make out-of-this-world art.

