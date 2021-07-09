FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

At just $30, you can finally give skating a try with this highly-rated board

New low $30

Gonex (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 31-inch Beginner Skateboard for $29.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $10 off coupon to redeem the discounted price. While this skateboard has gone for around $70 for the past several months, it just dropped to $40 before today’s deal came to play with a new all-time low. This skateboard features a 9-layer maple construction and delivers 50mm by 30mm wheels with ABEC-7 carbon/steel bearings. With a maximum load of 220 pounds, it’s meant for adults and kids alike. Plus, while it has beginner in the name, it’s really a good skateboard for those of all skill levels. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 happy skaters.

While it might not look the coolest, we do recommend picking up this helmet for when you ride. When I was younger, wearing a helmet is the only way I stayed alive while riding bikes or skateboards. It’s just $27.50 on Amazon, making it something easy to pick up with just a fraction of your savings.

When it comes time to organize the garage, you can’t go wrong with the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack. It holds two bikes and sits on the floor. Right now, you can pick it up for $25, which is a 2021 low. Bikes can be set up to be held facing the same or opposite ways for a customized experience. Head on over to our coverage to learn more.

More on the Gonex Skateboard:

  • Rigid Construction: 31×8 inch 9 layer maple complete skateboard is comprised of high quality abrasive cloth, 85A PU casted wheels in 50mm diameter & 30mm thickness, ABEC-7 carbon steel bearings & 5 inch seagull aluminum alloy trucks (Passed Impact Test) with PU bushings, rigid & solid enough for enjoying free ride.
  • Excellent Grip: 50mm anti-shock 85A PU wheels with high speed ABEC-7 carbon steel bearings and high rebound PU bushings provide stable & powerful grip during skating, our skateboard for beginner is suitable for all smooth surfaces or even rough ground.
  • Load Bearing: Maximum load bearing support up to 220lbs. Top quality maple deck has good shock absorption & load bearing capacity to ensure a wonderful experience for skaters.
  • Fashionable & Cool Outlook: Designed with double cocking sides & concave center with attractive patterns (Diamond, Watercolor & Skull) on the back, our skateboard adds a cool style to the rider. Each deck is packed with one beautiful sticker, perfect as gift decoration.
  • Suitable for All Level Skaters: Gonex standard skateboard is design with beautiful back patterns, which is easy to brake and ideal for beginner and pro to practice and play.

