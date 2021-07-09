FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pavilion, Hungry Caterpillar AR, Boxing Manager, more

It’s time to close out the work week with all of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Alongside today’s price drops on Apple’s latest iPad Air and Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Case, we are now ready to list all of Friday’s best software deals from its digital storefronts. Today’s collection is headlined by Pavilion: Touch Edition, My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR, World Title Boxing Manager, Snap Markup, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of this morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Marbloid: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: PopDo: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: NABOKI: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Circle o Fifths: Music Theory: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stellar Tour – AR Stargazer: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Murmur : voice diary: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Crypt of the NecroDancer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain App: $4 (Reg. $8)

More on Pavilion:

Dubbed as a FOURTH-PERSON PUZZLING ADVENTURE, Pavilion throws you directly into its mysterious and atmospheric world without any tutorials or beginning explanations. A puzzle game portrayed through exploration and audio-visual imagery fully realized in beautiful hand-crafted 2D artwork and an otherworldly soundscape. Dreamy ambient tunes from space-music pioneer Tony Gerber brings a great contemplative mood to the experience of Pavilion.

