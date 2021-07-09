FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to $100 on the latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at new all-time lows

-
AmazonAndroidoneplus
New lows $100 off

OnePlus is currently offering its 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone at $969 shipped when code BESTOP9PRO has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $100 in savings with today’s offer marking only the second notable discount and beating our previous Amazon mention by $1 in order to mark a new all-time low.

Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, OnePlus offers its 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $649 when code BESTOP9 has been applied at checkout. Also at Amazon for $648.71. Taking $80 off the going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low by beating our previous mention by $1. As the latest release from the brand, the new OnePlus 9 arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with all-day battery life and 65W fast charge via USB-C and 15W wireless refueling. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in at Amazon. Head below for more.

This morning we spotted a notable price cut on the Microsoft Surface Duo at $410, which delivers a new all-time low while taking $590 off the going rate. But then be sure to hit up our Android guide for even more hardware discounts, as well as all of the best app and game deals for your device right now.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Android

oneplus

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular falls to just $1 shy...
Oral-B electric toothbrushes now starting from $40 at A...
Snag Amazon’s 4-piece Wicker Patio Set for $247, ...
Store two bikes on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack at a 2021 ...
Overhaul your home office with desk deals from $36 (Up ...
Bring 4K dual-monitor support to your laptop with this ...
Put EastPoint’s wood Masterton Pool Table bundle ...
Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the sec...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $730

OnePlus 9 falls to new Amazon all-time low following $80 discount

$650 Learn More
Save $330

Don’t need the latest and greatest? OnePlus 8 is now down to $369 (Save $330)

$369 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 6, 2021 – Save on M1 iPad Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, more

Listen now

LEGO Marvel collectible minifigures nearing release with 15 characters from Loki, What If…?, more

Learn More
Save $39

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular falls to just $1 shy of 2021 low

$290 Learn More
12-month low

Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB audio interface falls to 12-month low at under $32 shipped

Under $32 Learn More

Mesh Wi-Fi for $20 apiece? Yes, please: Meet the new Vilo mesh router system

Learn More
$170 off

Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Woodcreek Pellet Grill falls to new low at $170 off

$427 Learn More