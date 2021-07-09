FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oral-B electric toothbrushes now starting from $40 at Amazon (Up to 40% off) + more from $10

-
Amazon is now offering the Oral-B Pro 3000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush with Bluetooth Connectivity for $60.80 shipped. Regularly $90 at Target and elsewhere, this one has fetched closer to $89 over the last several months and is now at a 2021 Amazon low. This one includes the charger with brush head stand and comes with all of the most important features in an electric toothbrush: An in-handle timer with a pulse every 30 seconds and battery than lasts between 1 and 2 weeks. But it is also a Bluetooth-connected model for personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring alongside offering up three brushing modes. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,900 Amazon customers. More Oral-B toothbrush deals below. 

More Oral-B toothbrush deals:

If those prices are still a bit much for your needs, check out the Oral-B Vitality FlossAction Electric Toothbrush at just $20 Prime shipped instead. It carries all of the most important basic features you’ll need, solid ratings from over 14,000 Amazon customers, and will save you quite a bit over the other electric models above. 

We are also still tracking a notable deal on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush at $60. Just make sure you swing by this morning’s offer on Crest 3D Whitestrips at the best price around to keep that smile looking right all summer long. 

More on the Oral-B Pro 3000 Smartseries Electric Toothbrush:

  • Includes Handle, Charger, Brush Head & Refill Stand
  • Toothbrush whitens teeth by removing surface stains starting day 1
  • Bluetooth technology for personalized brushing routines and daily monitoring
  • In-handle brushing timer pulses every 30 seconds to brush for the dentist recommended 2 minutes
  • Rechargeable power handle featuring 3 cleaning modes to brush based on your needs

