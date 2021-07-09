Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable storage bricks from $9

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LEGO Brick-shaped storage containers headlined by the 4×2 Stud Brick at $26.21 shipped. Normally fetching $35, other colors sell for as much as $50 with today’s offer marking the best price of the year thanks to its up to 48% discount. Other colors are also available at a few dollars more. These LEGO storage bins are designed to look like upscaled 4×2 bricks and provide the perfect place to store spare pieces or deconstructed sets while you wait for inspiration to strike on a new build. On top of just looking like a brick, you’ll be able to stack these bins just like the real elements they’re inspired by. Over 390 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $9.

Other LEGO storage deals include:

Then be sure to get catch up on all of the details in our report on the upcoming LEGO Ninjago City expansion coming next year. As just the latest in display-worthy creations, we outline everything we know so far as well as some predictions at what we might see from the set.

LEGO Storage Brick features:

Let children tidy up with a smile. The LEGO Storage Brick is a fun storage box for toys, LEGO bricks, office utensils and other small items. The iconic box is designed to stack, just like the original LEGO brick. Decorate, play, build, form and have fun with the boxes, or keep your toys and LEGO bricks sorted and organized by using them for storage. Available in different sizes (1, 2, 4 and 8 knobs / studs) and many different colours for kids and adults.

