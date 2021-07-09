FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Skip the Instant Pot tax: this Insignia 6-qt. pressure cooker is only $25 (Save 50%)

-
Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia 6-quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $24.99. Shipping will tack on another $6. Regularly selling for upwards of $50, today’s massive 50% cut marks one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. If you’ve been looking for a reliable way to meal prep during the work week, this pressure cooker is a solid way to do just that. It features 10 different cooking presets for rice, meat/stew, quinoa, and the like, alongside a 24-hour “set it and forget it” timer. That way, you can put all the ingredients in early, and have a warm, homecooked meal ready for you at night. Plus, all the removable parts are dishwasher safe. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,500 customers. Head below for more.

Even if your culinary prowess starts and ends with putting some ingredients in a pot, every home cook shoudl have a trusty set of utensils. Personally, I reccomend going for these highly-rated silicone ones for $16. I always use silicone cooking tools when I can, becuase they offer the delicate touch of plastic utensils with the heat-resistance of metal onces. This 5-piece set includes all the basics like a spatula, spoon, slotted turner, and more. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,000 customers.

Of course, you might want something a little sturdier if you’re planning on breaking out the grill this summer. Or if you’re looking to save $170 on Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Woodcreek Pellet Grill at a new all-time low. The multifaceted design includes a traditional charcoal grill, cast iron griddle, ceramic briquette sear insert, and more. Plus, you can change the temperature via smartphone so you’re not stuck playing chef while the cookout’s in full swing. Head over to our home goods guide for even more culinary savings.

More on the Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Simplify food preparation with this multifunction Insignia pressure cooker. Its 6-quart capacity lets you make generous portions for your family. The automatic keep-warm function and 24-hour delay timer of this stainless steel Insignia pressure cooker accommodate busy schedules and provide flexibility in meal times.

