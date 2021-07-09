FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save $314 on this cross trainer and elliptical at a new all-time low in today’s Gold Box

-
AmazonSports-Fitness
New low $314 off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical for $535 shipped. Normally fetching $849, you’re looking at 37% in savings as today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts of the year and delivers a new all-time low. Teeter FreeStep combines two essential pieces of workout equipment into a single machine for streamlining your at-home exercise setup. Alongside being able to get in a quick elliptical workout, there’s also the more capable cross trainer features for a well-rounded session. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Would you rather try and sneak in a workout throughout the day? Go with the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical instead to grab a more compact way to exercise while at the desk. Not only will this one let you multitask, but it also enters at a more affordable $248 price tag compared to the lead deal. Not to mention, over 10,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

First, go check out this ongoing discount on the Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike at $126. Delivering a more simplistic workout setup, this is $53 off the going rate to one of the best prices to date. But then go get all of the details on the lowest price of the year on Fitbit Charge 4 from $85.

Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical features:

Free yourself from the pain normal exercise can cause! The Teeter FreeStep brings a new level of ease to exercising in your own home with a stress-free, zero‑impact cardio and strength workout. FreeStep takes the load off your back and joints, elevating comfort beyond traditional ellipticals, treadmills, and steppers while delivering exceptional calorie-burning results. Its patented stride technology is engineered to protect the knees, with a natural stepping stride that follows a smooth, linear path.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $...
Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB h...
This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm ...
ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time lo...
Highly-rated Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel hits Amazon 2021...
Add three Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches to your home at u...
Amazon’s offering the Eagle Creek Specter Cube Se...
Keep your summer smile shining, 16-pack Crest 3D Whites...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1,500+

Turn RTX on with Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop at $1,000 (Save $500+)

$1,000 Learn More
85% off

Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 85% off original prices from $15

From $15 Learn More
$1,000 off

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $760, more from $400 (Up to $1,000 off)

From $400 Learn More
Save $60

Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB home while it’s down to $220 (Save $60)

$220 Learn More
New low

Capture stunning vacation video with the GoPro Fusion 360 action camera at a low of $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $60+

This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm dropped to $42.50 (Reg. $60+)

$42.50 Learn More
Save $133

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time low at $567 (Rare discount)

$567 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 9, 2021 – iPad Air $60 off, Anker essentials from $11, more

Listen now