Save $314 on this cross trainer and elliptical at a new all-time low in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical for $535 shipped. Normally fetching $849, you’re looking at 37% in savings as today’s offer marks one of the first notable price cuts of the year and delivers a new all-time low. Teeter FreeStep combines two essential pieces of workout equipment into a single machine for streamlining your at-home exercise setup. Alongside being able to get in a quick elliptical workout, there’s also the more capable cross trainer features for a well-rounded session. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Would you rather try and sneak in a workout throughout the day? Go with the Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical instead to grab a more compact way to exercise while at the desk. Not only will this one let you multitask, but it also enters at a more affordable $248 price tag compared to the lead deal. Not to mention, over 10,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

First, go check out this ongoing discount on the Sunny Health & Fitness indoor exercise bike at $126. Delivering a more simplistic workout setup, this is $53 off the going rate to one of the best prices to date. But then go get all of the details on the lowest price of the year on Fitbit Charge 4 from $85.

Teeter FreeStep Recumbent Cross Trainer and Elliptical features:

Free yourself from the pain normal exercise can cause! The Teeter FreeStep brings a new level of ease to exercising in your own home with a stress-free, zero‑impact cardio and strength workout. FreeStep takes the load off your back and joints, elevating comfort beyond traditional ellipticals, treadmills, and steppers while delivering exceptional calorie-burning results. Its patented stride technology is engineered to protect the knees, with a natural stepping stride that follows a smooth, linear path.

