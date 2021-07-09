FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Put EastPoint’s wood Masterton Pool Table bundle in the man cave for $427 (Reg. $530+)

-
AmazonEastPoint
Reg. $530+ $427

Amazon is now offering the EastPoint Sports 87-inch Masterton Pool Table with BIlliard Cues for $426.88 shipped. Regularly between $530 and around $600 at Amazon, this one fetches over $800 at Wayfair and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is also within $1 or so of the Amazon all-time low. It’s time to upgrade the man cave or basement bar with proper pool table that won’t totally break the bank. While still quite pricey, these things can go for a whole lot more than this. Features include professional K66 rubber bumpers, a felt game table surface, built-in levelers on the legs, and parlor-style drop pockets. The package includes the table, two cues, a billiard ball set, billiard chalk, a triangle, table brush, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More deist below. 

You could use a fraction of your savings to scoop up some extra cue chalk just to ensure you always have some at the ready. But you could also just opt for a more affordable table altogether like this RACK Crux Folding 55 in Billiard/Pool Table. It sells for just over $209 shipped and carries 4+ star ratings from hundreds. It’s not as high-end looking, nor is it as large, but it will have you “rackin’em up” all day and night much the same otherwise. 

Or just go with an air hockey table while this EastPoint model is on sale for under $86 Prime shipped. Usually closer to $120, this 4+ star rated table is another great way to upgrade the basement and games room. 

More on the EastPoint Sports Masterton Pool Table:

  • SET INCLUDES: (2) Pool Cues, (1) Pool Balls Billiard Set, (2) Pieces of Billiard Chalk, (1) Billiard Triangle, and (1) Table Brush, (1) Assembly Instruction Guide, (1) Game Rules
  • BUILT-IN LEG LEVELING SYSTEM: Featuring built-in leg levelers for balanced play, ensures game play precision
  • RECOMMENDED ROOM SIZE: 17 Ft L x 13 Ft W
  • ASSEMBLED DIMENSIONS: 87in L x 50in W x 31in H
  • PROFESSIONAL GRADE: Designed with professional K66 rubber bumpers that provide a consistent bounce and predictable shot, along with a smooth felt game table surface and parlor-style drop pockets

