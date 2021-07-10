Amazon’s Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager plunges to $20.50 (Save 48%, New low)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager for $20.60 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this offering has been hovering around $40 which is also what you’d spend on competing solutions. This equates to $19 in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. For further comparison, I don’t know about you, but after a day of working from a laptop, my neck and shoulders have a tendency to ache. Thankfully this Amazon-made massager simulates a hand kneading to quickly reduce soreness. Simply plug it into an outlet to provide power and you’ll be able to tweak intensity to your preferred setting. An optional heating mode is also onboard. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For other aches and pains, a heating pad could come in handy. This Sunbeam offering nearly tops Amazon’s list of best-sellers and boasts three heat settings so you can dial in the perfect temperature. Pricing clocks in at $14 Prime shipped, which is a fair amount less than the massager above. Bear in mind that it only provides heat and cannot massage sore muscles.

Bolster ergonomics to address recurring neck and shoulder pain with a new desk from $36. Plus, if you like to game, ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor is down to $567. And if you’d like to enjoy some time outdoors, these Amazon-made 4-piece Wicker Patio Sets are as low as $232 and pave the way for outdoor movie nights with Epson projector from $400.

Amazon Basics Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager features:

Rotating nodes simulate hand kneading massage, and optional heating mode and adjustable intensities offer blissful relaxation

Automatic shut-off function and overheat protection provides safety and reliability

Durable and comfortable design made with a soft polyurethane and mesh exterior offering breathability and comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!