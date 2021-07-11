FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dive into Amazon’s pool, spa, and heat-beating savings from $11 (Save 50%)

Save 50% From $11

Need a little help beating the heat this summer? Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a huge selection of above ground pools and pool accessories from $11. One of our favorites is the Intex 77-inch Inflatable Spa for $417.99 shipped. Recently selling for around $650, today’s steep 36% drop marks a new 2021 low price. Sizeable enough for four people, this above ground hot tub comes equipped wtih a dual-filter heating system, chlorine dispenser, and 120 built-in bubble jets. It’s designed to soothe and massage all year round, perfect even in the wintertime with temperatures up to 104-degrees Fahrenheit. Over 800 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable pool deals include:

Once you’ve got your perfect backyard pool sitatuion set up, check out Amazon’s massive array of eBook beach reads up to 92% off. With discounts that deep, there’s never been a better time to bulk up on reading material for this and many seasons to come. Or, add millions of new titles to your library in one sweep with 40% off Amazon’s Kindle Unlimited service. If you’ve got an avide reader at home, this also makes a delightful gift with instant access to an unthinkable number of new reads and audio books from $48.

Intex 77-inch inflatable spa features:

Catch up with a couple friends while relaxing in heated water, surrounded by soothing bubble jets. The Pure Spa becomes a relaxing outlet for up to six people at the touch of a button. Made with an innovative Fiber-Tech Construction, this Pure Spa will bring the feel of luxury to any space for years to come. Fiber-Tech Construction, which is comprised of thousands of high-strength polyester fibers, provides enhanced comfort, stability, and support. Unlike traditional vinyl inner-beam construction, high-strength polyester fibers do not stretch over time, resulting in superior and long-lasting durability. Plus, the easy-to-use control panel activates the 140 high-powered bubble jets surrounding the interior of the spa for a refreshing massage. The heating system adjusts to fit your personal temperature preference allowing a stress-free spa experience

