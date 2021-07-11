Grow your portable library with up to 92% off these Kindle eBooks from $2

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Kindle eBooks starting from $1.99. We’re tracking discounts as deep at 92% off, so now is the perfect time to snatch up some permanent new additions to your Kindle library. Our top pick today is Khaled Hosseini’s best-selling debut novel, The Kite Runner for $2.99. Exploring the friendship of two boys divided by class in Afghanistan, this powerful piece of writing swept the nation during its release in 2003 and remains a staple of both classrooms and reading nooks abound. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from over 19,000 customers. Check out the rest of today’s Kindle eBook deals below.

Other notable eBook deals:

We’re also tracking some solid savings on popular magazine subscriptions from Men’s Health to GQ, Forbes, Bon Apetite, and more. Right now they’re down to just $4 each when you bundle any three of them, so if you’ve been curious about trying some new publications but we’ren’t willing to pay full price to do it, this is the perfect place to start.

More on The Kite Runner:

The unforgettable, heartbreaking story of the unlikely friendship between a wealthy boy and the son of his father’s servant, caught in the tragic sweep of history, The Kite Runner transports readers to Afghanistan at a tense and crucial moment of change and destruction. A powerful story of friendship, it is also about the power of reading, the price of betrayal, and the possibility of redemption; and an exploration of the power of fathers over sons—their love, their sacrifices, their lies.

