Grab an extra Sony DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller while they’re down to $60

B&H is currently offering the new Sony Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller for $59.99 shipped. In order to prevent scalpers, you’ll have to head over to this landing page and enter your email address, which will send you a unique link to purchase to lock-in the discount. Down from $70, you’re looking at a rare chance to score a new PS5 controller for less than retail and a match for the all-time low. The new DualSense Wireless Controller arrives with a refreshed white design and updated form-factor compared to the previous-generation model. Alongside USB-C charging, there’s also adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for a more immersive gaming experience. Over 27,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our PS5 hands-on review. Head below for more.

A solid add-on to your new gamepad would be picking up this well-reviewed dual controller charging station at Amazon. Since you’ll likely be grabbing the discounted DualSense as a second controller for your PS5, having a spot to quickly set both of the gamepads down to charge will be a great upgrade. This one comes backed by a 4.8/5 star rating, as well.

Then be sure to check out all of the offers in our apps and games guide. On the Sony side of things, we just got a look at new Deathloop gameplay, some indie titles, and much more as part of the recent State of Play showcase. With plenty of new unveils, you’ll want to check out our coverage right here for all of the details.

Playstation DualSense Wireless Controller features:

Discover a deeper, highly immersive gaming experience¹ that brings the action to life in the palms of your hands. The DualSense wireless controller offers immersive haptic feedback², dynamic adaptive triggers², and a built-in microphone, all integrated into an iconic comfortable design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!