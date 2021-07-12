FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring 500GB of blazing fast WD USB-C Portable SSD on your travels for $75 (Reg. up to $130)

-
AmazonWD
Reg. $85+ $75

Amazon is now offering the WD My Passport 500GB External USB-C Portable Solid State Drive for $74.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130 at Best Buy, this one has been listed at between $80 and $90 over the last year or so on Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. Today’s deal is also only the second time we have seen it down this low on Amazon and is the best we can find. A great little option for carrying files around, at home as your backup solution, or just about anything else a portable drive comes in handy for, it can transfer files at up to 1,050MB/s with both USB-C and -A connectivity options. From there you’ll find 256-bit AES hardware encryption as well as a shock-, vibration- and drop-resistant design alongside the included 5-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

There really aren’t very much options in the brand name space that go for less than today’s lead deal with those kind of transfer speeds. You could, however, take a look at this $70 Crucial X6 500GB Portable SSD. It does drop the speeds down to 540MB/s, but if waiting a few extra minutes for files to transfer isn’t a big deal for you, there are some savings to be had on this 4+ star rated solution. 

We are still tracking some great deals on the Seagate Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs as well as the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD, and 512GB of PNY microSD card storage at an all-time low. But for some even more portable storage deals, you’ll find a host of flash drives starting from just $6 right here along with ongoing offers on Samsung’s metal models from $18

More on the WD 500GB External USB-C Portable SSD:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors. Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

WD

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Crispy deliciousness? Check. 80% less oil? Done. Dash 3...
Bring home HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset ...
Upgrade your outdoor space with this 48-foot outdoor st...
Diesel watches are up to 44% off: Armbar, Crusher, Cage...
Amazon’s latest-gen. Echo Dot Kids edition smart ...
iOttie’s new Easy One Touch 5 air vent car mount ...
This modern soho desk is down to $59, more from $28 (Up...
Score a pair of Klipsch 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $110

Add the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD to your EDC while it’s down at $90 on Amazon

$90 Learn More

ECOTRIC’s budget-focused Vortex e-bike now down to $570, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Power your campsite off-grid with this portable power station at $100 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 42%

Crispy deliciousness? Check. 80% less oil? Done. Dash 3-quart air fryer oven sees new low at $58

$58 Learn More
Save $40

Bring home HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset while it’s back at a $90 all-time low

$90 Learn More

Converse makes Space Jam sneaker-verse without a second to spare, available Friday

Learn More