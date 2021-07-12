Amazon offers Hanes 10-pack No-show Socks for $16 Prime shipped (Reg. $26), more

Amazon’s offering the 10-pack of Hanes Men’s Ultimate No Show Socks in white for $15.60 Prime shipped. Regularly priced at $26, today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over three months. These socks are great for workouts and pair nicely with sneakers. The material is also sweat-wicking and infused with stretch for added comfort. They can be worn throughout any season and designed for everyday wear. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 1,700 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Hanes men’s 6-Pack Max Cushion Ankle Socks for $10. These socks are regularly priced at up to $26 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over six months. These socks have anti-odor properties and sweat-wicking fabric as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 8,000 reviews.

Finally, be sure to update your sunglasses, with the Woot Flash Sale that’s offering deals from Ray-Ban and Costa from just $63.

Hanes Ultimate No Show Socks feature:

Double Dry technology wicks sweat and controls moisture buildup, so feet stay cooler and drier.

Cushioned foot bottom for high impact comfort.

Arch support provides a secure, stable fit.

Men’s No-Show Socks keep you training in comfort with extra cushioning and moisture management.

