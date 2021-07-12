FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Audio-Technica studio-ready M40x headphones see rare 30% price drop, now $69.50

-
AmazonHeadphonesAudio-technica
Reg. $100 $69.50

Amazon is now offering the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Professional Headphones for $69.50 shipped. Regularly $100, today’s offer is 30% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked in 2021, within $5 of the all-time low, and the best we can find. This is only $0.50 more than Amazon charges for the ATH-M30x set. While a wonderful choice for content creators or anyone with a home studio, they are also great for casual listening out on the street if you prefer a hardwired experience. They sport 40mm drivers with rare earth magnets, copper clad aluminum wire voice coils, and an around the ears design “for excellent sound isolation in loud environments.” One-ear monitoring, 90-degree swiveling ear cups, and a “professional-grade ear pad/headband” material round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If you’re looking to get in the Audio-Technica ATH-M series lineup for less, consider the ATH-M20X at $49 instead. Or go for something a little more high-tech like the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones for $50 with wireless connectivity to just about all of your devices. 

Just be sure to check out the brand’s new Soundcore Life P3 earbuds while you’re at it, then dive into today’s roundup for even more deals on Anker headphones and audio gear. Not to mention everything you’ll find in our headphones guide including Sennheiser’s leather-wrapped Momentum 3 ANC headphones and these ongoing AirPods Max offers

More on the Audio-Technica ATH-M40x Pro Headphones:

  • Cutting edge engineering and robust construction
  • 40 millimeter drivers with rare earth magnets and copper clad aluminum wire voice coils
  • Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments
  • 90 degrees swiveling earcups for easy, 1 ear monitoring
  • Professional-grade ear pad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort

Amazon

