Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: R.B.I. Baseball 21, ISS Real-Time Tracker, 911 Operator, more

All of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to kick the week off are waiting for you down below. Just be sure to check out these deals on Apple’s latest Mac mini, the newest iPad Air, these previous-generation iPad Pros at up to $199 off. Then come right back here for all of today’s price drops from Apple’s digital marketplaces including R.B.I. Baseball 21, Neo Monsters, ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D, 911 Operator, Earth 3D, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $2 (Reg. $7)

Today’s best game deals: KH Melody of Memory $20, Zelda Skyward Sword HD $50, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Windy White Noise Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: World Title Boxing Manager: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Marbloid: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Pavilion: Touch Edition: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: PopDo: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on R.B.I. Baseball 21:

PLAY YOUR WAY. Create a legacy and make a statement. The world of MLB awaits in R.B.I. Baseball 21. R.B.I. is the fast-paced, easy-to-learn baseball franchise perfect for anyone who wants to pick up and play, and R.B.I. Baseball 21 brings new features including create-a-player, play-by-play commentary, immersive time-of-day, and incredible visual improvements. Step up to the plate, crush home runs, and take your club to a World Series title in R.B.I. Baseball 21.

