Bring home HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset while it’s back at a $90 all-time low

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Falling from the usual $130 fare, these $40 savings are a match for the all-time low price which we’ve tracked just a few times before. HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S headset is powered by twin dual-chamber 50mm neodymium drivers. Meant to provide a greater level of clarity than your average pair of cans, you can even alter the balance between in-game and chat audio from the on-unit controls. Although, the customization options don’t stop there. All of the audio comes back by 7.1 surround sound, with three levels of bass to choose from. And for chatting and streaming, there’s a detachable noise-cancelling microphone rounding out the fuax-leather aluminum body. Over 15,000 gamers have left these a 4.6/5 star rating. See more below.

Update 7/12 @ 6:26 PM: Amazon is offering Corsair’s HS60 Haptic Gaming Headset for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for the full $130 list price, today’s massive $50 dip marks a new all-time low price. Powered by 50mm neodymium drivers, these over-ear headphones use haptic bass-boosting engineering to provide a wider, clearer range of sound. Complete with removable noise-cancelling mic and on-ear volume controls. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 450 customers.

Looking for something a little more budget-friendly? Check out Logitech’s G432 wired headset for just $40. These over-ear headphones also feature 50mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound, for “precise positional audio and a 3D soundscape.” You won’t garner quite the same level of audio control, and the microphone is sturdily attached instead of removable, but at less than half of what our lead deal would run you, these are still a solid addition to any gaming setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,000 customers.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset features:

Cloud Alpha S features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound delivered through its advanced USB audio control box. Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can fine-tune the bass level of your audio. You can adjust the audio volume, mic volume, mute the mic, and activate 7.1 and now even adjust the game audio/chat balance on the audio control box. The Cloud Alpha S still features the revolutionary dual-chamber driver system which reduces distortion and provides clearer sound, as well as the signature HyperX comfort afforded by the memory foam ear cushions and extra breathable leatherette.

