Diesel watches are up to 44% off: Armbar, Crusher, Caged, more from $58

Amazon is offering the Diesel Armbar Stainless Steel Watch (DZ1819) for $57.98 shipped. That’s $42 off the going rate found at retailers like Macy’s and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. Diesel watches often stand out from the crowd and the same can be said for this offering. It wields an irridescent mineral crystal face that’s paired with a black case and watch band. The case is comprised of stainless steel and boasts a 330-foot water-resistance rating, ensuring it can handle showers, pools, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Diesel watch discounts up to 44% off.

More Diesel watch discounts:

Why stop there when Amazon’s Echo Frames are as low as $190? You can also rock Sennheiser’s leather-wrapped Momentum 3 ANC headphones for $269 or upgrade your home theater with Modway’s expansive 71-inch Mid-Century TV Stand at $268.50. And if you tend to like Diesel watches, check out our coverage from May that detailed five new releases. Finally, be sure to peek at our fashion guide to see what else catches your eye.

Diesel Armbar Stainless Steel Watch features:

Pack a punch in the Diesel Armbar watch. A detail-packed black sunray dial is accented with an iridescent crystal and a black case. A black silicone strap finishes the look.

Round black stainless steel case with an iridescent black dial; black silicone band with single prong buckle closure

Water resistant up to 100m (330ft): Can be worn bathing, swimming or snorkeling and shallow diving; 10 ATM

