Score a pair of Klipsch 6.5-inch bookshelf speakers at a new low of $377 (Save $252)

Huppins (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a pair of Klipsch RP-600M Bookshelf Speakers for $377 shipped. Typically selling for about $629, today’s massive dip saves you up to 40%, at a match for the all-time low. These powerful speakers are backed by a 1-inch titanium tweeter with 6.5-inch spun ceramic woofers for “incredible acoustics” alongide “loud, crystal-clear sound and robust bass.” If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home studio or break into some higher quality content creation, this is a great way to do it. And over 850 customers agree, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If Klipsch’ pro-grade offerings are more of an investment than you’re looking for, take a look at these 100W bookshelf speakers from Polk. With a 0.75-inch tweeter and 5.75-inch composite driver, you’ll still walk away with some quality audio engineering, if just with a slightly less powerful build than you’d get above. And at just $99, they still make a solid budget-friendly alternative. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 7,800 customers.

Now that you’ve got your audio covered, you can score up to $323 in savings on Dell’s gorgeous 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low. This 27-inch monitor is perfect for artists and creatives, with a rich 95% DCI-P3 color gamut and HDR 400 to deliver deep blacks and vibrant colors. But if it’s battlestation upgrades you’re after, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide for deep discounts on keyboards, mice, streaming gear, and more.

Klipsch RP-600M Bookshelf Speakers features:

Klipsch Reference Premiere speakers have earned rave reviews from Crutchfield customers for years. The RP-600M is the largest bookshelf speaker in the new Reference Premiere lineup, and continues the company’s pedigree of ultra-efficient, high-performance sound. These attractive bookshelf speakers feature a 6-1/2″ spun-copper woofer for punchy bass and powerful midrange.

