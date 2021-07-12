LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Trusted retailer Zavvi has launched a wide-ranging LEGO sale today, dropping the prices on a selection of rarely-discounted and all-new 2021 sets. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker for $139.99 when code LEGOSW has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $160 going rate, today’s offer is only the third time we’ve seen it on sale, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best in several months. As one of the largest Star Wars kits of 2020, this LEGO AT-AT stacks up to 1,267 pieces and stands over 13-inches tall. Included alongside the Imperial Walker itself, you’re getting six minifigures highlighted by Luke Skywalker, two Snowtroopers, and more. If the idea of this year’s massive $800 AT-AT creation is going to be out of your budget, this is a great way to bring a classic to your collection. We found it to be “an almost perfect recreation” of the vehicle from The Empire Strikes Back in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another notable offer today at Zavvi is taking 20% off a selection of the new LEGO helmets when you buy two. Just add a pair of any of the kits on this landing page to your cart, where 20% will automatically be taken off the total. Ranging from the latest Star Wars releases like Darth Vader or a Probe Droid to Venom and Batman. These are some of the very first discounts we’ve seen on the new releases and all-time lows. Learn more in our hands-on review and then check out all of the other discounts below.

Other notable LEGO deals:

But for other ways to save on the latest creations, be sure to get the scoop on the LEGO double VIP points promotion that went live earlier today. Alongside offering effective 10% cash back on future LEGO purchases, you’re also getting a pair of limited-edition freebies like these miniature adidas kicks and Charles Dickens tribute set. Then be sure to catch up on all the recent releases, including our first look at 2021’s Star Wars Advent Calendar with 24 Mandalorian-themed builds.

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT features:

Relive the Battle of Hoth and other classic Star Wars trilogy scenes with this AT-AT (75288) LEGO building kit for kids! Different sections of the All Terrain Armored Transport vehicle open up for easy play, and it has spring-loaded shooters, plus a speeder bike inside. Fans will also love authentic details such as a winch to pull up Luke and his thermal detonator element.

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Marvel Bro Thor’s New Asgard: $29.99 | releases August 1

Marvel Infinity Gauntlet: $69.95 | releases August 1

Botanical Garden Bird of Paradise: $99.99 | releases August 1

Star Wars Bad Batch Shuttle: $99.99 | releases August 1

Darth Vader Meditation Chamber: $69.99 | releases August 1

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course: $59.99 | releases August 1

Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set: $99.99 | releases August 1

Technic Ford F-150 Raptor: $99.99 | releases October 1

Creator Pickup Truck: $129.99 | releases October 1

Marvel Sanctuary II Endgame Battle: $39.99 | releases October 1

Classic TV Series Batman Cowl $59.99 | releases October 1

