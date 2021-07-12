FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

PUMA Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 40% off + an extra 20% off: Running shoes, more

-
Fashionpuma
40% off + 20% off

The PUMA Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 40% off sale and an extra 20% off with promo code SEMI20 at checkout. During this event you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more to boost your workouts. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Blade 3D Pro Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $122. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $169. This style has a frameless design and can be worn by both men or women alike. They’re also lightweight, feature a cushioned nose-piece, and high definition chrome lens tint to help you see clearly. Hit the jump to find additional deals today from PUMA or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals from just $9 and an extra 50% off thousands of styles.

