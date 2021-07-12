FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

SainSmart’s Genmitsu 3D printer + cutter deals from $22: CNC Router Kit $195, more

-
Genmitsu
Save now From $22

Today only, Woot is offering SainSmart Genmitsu kits, accessories, and tools priced from $22 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Our favorite is the Genmitsu CNC 3018-PRO Router Kit at $194.99. Down from its $250 normal going rate at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $5 of the all-time low that we tracked back on Prime Day. This mini CNC handles just about anything you throw at it, as long as it fits on the tray. This CNC features an integrated mainboard and software for easy use. It can handle cutting multiple types of materials, as well, including plastics, soft aluminum, wood, acrylics, PVC, and more. Assembly is simple and instructions are provided so you can get up and going quickly. Rated 4/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here.

With your savings, why not pick up a 40-piece router bit set designed for CNC work? You can get a kit from Genmitsu on Amazon for $34. It includes spiral flat nose, 2-flute ball nose, and many more. This is a great way to bolster your creativity right from the start by spending just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Do you need more DIY-focused tools? Well, today’s 1-day-only sale at Home Depot is worth taking a look at. You’ll find up to $150 in savings available here, with multiple combo kits on sale from RYOBI, Wen, Milwaukee, and more. These deals will be gone at midnight, so you’ll want to act fast before the prices go back up.

More on the Genmitsu CNC Router Kit:

  • Integrated: With an integrated mainboard and custom software, communication between the software and hardware is seamless by design.
  • Software: The Genmitsu uses Grbl, high performance, open-source software for controlling movement, and runs on Arduino. Its dependability and simplicity make Grbl an industry standard, so there’s no lack of support and resources available when you get stuck.
  • Versatile: Capable of cutting all types of plastics, soft aluminum, woods, acrylics, PVCs, and PCBs, the Genmitsu can be used on a wide range of projects and materials.

