TP-Link’s latest Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems are up to $100 off at all-time lows from $250

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco X90 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $399.99 shipped. As one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Arriving as one of the most capable mesh systems from TP-Link, its flagship Deco X90 package arrives with a pair of access points for providing 6,000-square feet of coverage. Alongside support for over 200 devices, you’re also looking at 6.6Gb/s throughput to handle everything from 4K streaming to gaming, a collection of smart home devices, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 760 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the TP-Link Deco X68 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System marked down to $249.99. Normally $280, you’re looking at $30 in savings while being able to score the second discounts to date so far that matches the all-time low. Delivering up to 5,500-square feet of coverage, this package isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal with only 3.6Gb/s speeds and support for 150 devices. But it’ll still manage to upgrade you to the latest in 802.11ax networking at an all-time low for those who don’t need quite as high-end of a package. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if you’re after an extremely affordable system, be sure to check out the all-new Vilo mesh Wi-Fi package which we dove into last week. Delivering mesh capabilities to your home network, these routers are just $20 each. So whether you’re looking to upgrade a family member who doesn’t need the flagship specs noted above or want to get in on budget-friendly Wi-Fi yourself, these are worth a look.

TP-Link Deco X90 Mesh System features:

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Experience a WiFi 6 tri-band network with lightning-fast speeds up to 6,600 Mbps capable of handling the data needs of all your connected devices including demanding applications such as 8K video and multiplayer cloud gaming.

