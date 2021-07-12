FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s latest Deco Mesh Wi-Fi 6 systems are up to $100 off at all-time lows from $250

Amazon currently offers the TP-Link Deco X90 Tri-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $399.99 shipped. As one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Arriving as one of the most capable mesh systems from TP-Link, its flagship Deco X90 package arrives with a pair of access points for providing 6,000-square feet of coverage. Alongside support for over 200 devices, you’re also looking at 6.6Gb/s throughput to handle everything from 4K streaming to gaming, a collection of smart home devices, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 760 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the TP-Link Deco X68 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System marked down to $249.99. Normally $280, you’re looking at $30 in savings while being able to score the second discounts to date so far that matches the all-time low. Delivering up to 5,500-square feet of coverage, this package isn’t quite as capable as the lead deal with only 3.6Gb/s speeds and support for 150 devices. But it’ll still manage to upgrade you to the latest in 802.11ax networking at an all-time low for those who don’t need quite as high-end of a package. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if you’re after an extremely affordable system, be sure to check out the all-new Vilo mesh Wi-Fi package which we dove into last week. Delivering mesh capabilities to your home network, these routers are just $20 each. So whether you’re looking to upgrade a family member who doesn’t need the flagship specs noted above or want to get in on budget-friendly Wi-Fi yourself, these are worth a look.

Immerse yourself in a Wi-Fi experience like never before with lightning-fast speeds, greater capacity, and expanded coverage for homes — all shapes and sizes. Deco X90 combines the latest Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technologies together for the ultimate Wi-Fi experience. Experience a WiFi 6 tri-band network with lightning-fast speeds up to 6,600 Mbps capable of handling the data needs of all your connected devices including demanding applications such as 8K video and multiplayer cloud gaming.

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries ...
This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prim...
Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees fir...
Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor...
This RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount is down to $30...
Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit bundles t...
Kwikset’s Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock sees ...
Globe Electric’s Mason Lamp elegantly upgrades yo...
