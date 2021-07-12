FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ray-Ban and Costa sunglasses for summer from $63 during Woot’s Flash Sale

-
FashionwootRay-Ban
50% off from $63

For a limited time only, Woot is updating your sunglasses and offering Costa and Ray-Ban styles from $63. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Elevate your summer style with the Ray-Ban Justin Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $66. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $157. This style has a square design that’s flattering as well as a modern matte black coloring. The lens eliminates glare and increases visual clarity. Plus, each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses comes in a leather case for storing. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Woot’s Sunglass Sale include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals from just $9 and an extra 50% off thousands of styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

woot

Ray-Ban

About the Author

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down...
Stay cool this summer with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze...
Score a $90 DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder...
Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 20% off exclusive sty...
Amazon offers Hanes 10-pack No-show Socks for $16 Prime...
COACH Summer Event takes 50% off handbags, wallets, and...
Take your blender game next level, deep deals on Blendt...
PUMA Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 40% off + an extra 20...
Show More Comments

Related

From $115

LEGO’s AT-AT sees rare discount to $140 alongside Creator Expert cars, and more

Rare deals Learn More
Save 35%

Save up to 35% on Amazon Basics rechargeable batteries and bundles starting at $9

From $9 Learn More
37% off

This USB-C adapter delivers two USB-A ports for $6 Prime shipped (37% off, New low)

$6 Learn More
30% off

Govee’s brand-new Glide RGBIC Wall Light sees first discount to $70 at Amazon (Save 30%)

$70 Learn More
Reg. $40+

Road trip-ready Chefman Mini Fridge and cooler now down at $27 Prime shipped (Reg. $40+)

$27 Learn More
Save $323

Take up to $323 off Dell’s 27-inch 4K UHD monitor at a new all-time low, more from $200

From $200 Learn More

MSCHF reimagines Jibo, Theranos, Juicero, and other failed startups as new collectible toys

Learn More
62% off

This RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount is down to $30 (Up to 62% off)

$30 Learn More