Ray-Ban and Costa sunglasses for summer from $63 during Woot’s Flash Sale

For a limited time only, Woot is updating your sunglasses and offering Costa and Ray-Ban styles from $63. Prices are as marked. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Elevate your summer style with the Ray-Ban Justin Square Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $66. For comparison, these sunglasses are regularly priced at $157. This style has a square design that’s flattering as well as a modern matte black coloring. The lens eliminates glare and increases visual clarity. Plus, each pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses comes in a leather case for storing. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Woot’s Sunglass Sale include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals from just $9 and an extra 50% off thousands of styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!