ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress shoes, more from $15

The ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your shoes with deals on sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Hattemsflex Cognac Loafers for men. These loafers are lightweight, flexible, and cushioned for added comfort. It also has a braided detail that gives it a stylish and luxurious look. You can choose from several color options and it’s currently marked down to $65. For comparison, these loafers are regularly priced at $130. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from ALDO and be sure to check out our fashion guide for an array of top brand sales going on today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

