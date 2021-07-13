FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress shoes, more from $15

-
Fashionaldo
50% off from $15

The ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. This sale is a great way to update your shoes with deals on sneakers, dress shoes, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $85 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Hattemsflex Cognac Loafers for men. These loafers are lightweight, flexible, and cushioned for added comfort. It also has a braided detail that gives it a stylish and luxurious look. You can choose from several color options and it’s currently marked down to $65. For comparison, these loafers are regularly priced at $130. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from ALDO and be sure to check out our fashion guide for an array of top brand sales going on today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

aldo

About the Author

Under Armour freedom tees and apparel from $19 Prime sh...
Oakley, SMITH, Ray-Ban, more extra 20% off during Steep...
TOMS Flash Sale takes 30% off slip-on styles and sneake...
Converse makes Space Jam sneaker-verse without a second...
Diesel watches are up to 44% off: Armbar, Crusher, Cage...
Stay cool this summer with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze...
Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 20% off exclusive sty...
Amazon offers Hanes 10-pack No-show Socks for $16 Prime...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset drops to all-time low at $118

$118 Learn More
Reg. $12

Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch mouse pad at $7 on Amazon

$7 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
$50 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Premium hits Amazon low at $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, LVL, Star Traders, FoodyLife, more

FREE+ Learn More
$10 or less

Apple’s latest $10 or less movie sale discounts Minari, Into the Spider-Verse, more from $1

From $1 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224… $40, MLB The Show 21 $40, more

$40 Learn More
42% off

Sengled’s Wi-Fi bulb expands your smart home on a budget at just $7 (Reg. $12)

$7 Learn More