Amazon’s Mini Condenser Microphone with Tripod just hit $34.50 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone With Tripod for $34.52 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate and comes within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been wanting to improve the quality of your voice on Zoom calls, YouTube uploads, and a variety of other situations, Amazon has you covered. This compact unit boasts a streamlined appearance and is ready to work with Windows, macOS, and more. It’s backed by a 1-year warranty and is paired with a 4.9-foot cable. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want something that won’t take up space on your desk? If so, check out this lavalier microphone for under $13 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page 10% off coupon. It wields a clip-on design that can easily be slid into a drawer when no longer in use. Rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by nearly 13,000 Amazon shoppers.

While you’re at it, why not grab Logitech’s LIGHTSPEED 25.6K DPI gaming mouse at $100? You can also cash in on a 31- by 12-inch mouse pad for $7. Other notable markdowns that could be right up your alley include a USB-C adapter that creates two USB-A ports for $6, this RGB gas-spring gaming monitor mount for $30, and a nice batch of monitor markdowns priced from $140.

Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone features:

Desktop mini single-capsule condenser microphone with unidirectional pick-up pattern; Black

Achieve excellent sound quality when recording vocals, instruments, podcasts, home movies, and more

Works with Skype, Messages, FaceTime, Twitch, and YouTube

