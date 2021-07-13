ASUS Wi-Fi 6 gaming router packs the speeds your rig deserves at new low of $160, more

Amazon is offering ASUS’ RT-AX68U Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $159.99 shipped. Typically selling for $200, today’s solid $40 discount is just one of a handful that we’ve tracked, and marks a new all-time low. If you’ve been holding out to add Wi-Fi 6 coverage to your home network, this is a rock-solid way to go. ASUS’ RT-AX68U brings with it dual-band speeds up to 2,700Mb/s with a tripple antenna array. This gaming router is also backed by AiMesh, so you can pair it with other compatible routers for seamless connection throughout the home. Plus, it comes with free VPN access and parental controls, so you can take hold of the reins on what kind of sites are being browsed, who has access to them, and for how long. Over 700 customers have left it an average 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you think 802.11ac connection is plenty for your home networking needs, you can save over $100 opting for this NEATGEAR AC1600 dual-band router instead. It’s currently down to $53.59 from the usual $80, marking a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. This router packs dual-band speeds up to 1.6Gb/s, which while slower than ASUS Wi-Fi 6 engine, is still plenty for casual gaming and streaming. You can connect up to 20 devices at once, with 1,200-square foot coverage and four Gigabit Ethernet ports to boot. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

Though if it’s the cream of the wireless crop you’re after, take a look at this deal we found on TP-Link’s Deco X90 mesh wi-fi 6 system at $100 off. Blazing fast speeds up to 6.6Gb/s are packed in there alongside a 200-device capacity and up to 6,000-square feet of coverage. You can learn more about our favorite router deals and drop in our networking guide. We also cover new releases there too, like these unprecedentedly affordable Vilo mesh units for just $20 each.

ASUS RT-AX68U Gaming Router features:

The ASUS RT-AX68U dual-band WiFi 6 router delivers ultrafast WiFi speeds up to 2700 Mbps, and is packed with advanced technology, including Instant Guard for a one-click, secure VPN internet access, simple and complete network management via Parental Control and ASUS AiMesh, so you can create your own flexible and scalable wireless network at the tip of your fingertips.

