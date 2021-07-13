Barkan’s TV Wall Mount protrudes just 1.1 inches, supports 110 pounds: $12.50 (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the Barkan TV Wall Mount for $12.45 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 38% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If your TV still rests on its stand, adopting a wall mount could prove to be an affordable way to modernize the look of your space. This solution supports up to 110 pounds of weight, ensuring it can hold a 65-inch television with ease. A patented auto locking mechanism bolsters the security of your beloved screen. Its wall plate boasts a high-and-wide design that paves the way for better weight distribution throughout. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Barkan TV Wall Mount features:

This mount was tested with 421 lbs. 100% of Barkan products pass strict quality tests.

This TV mount includes a US & China approved patent of Auto Locking Mechanism, to prevent the disengagement of the screen from the wall, unlike other screw locking mechanisms that are usually not performed. In the Auto lock mechanism there aren’t any cords or springs that might break and it includes 2 hanging points on each side, instead of the single hanging point in most locking mechanisms.

