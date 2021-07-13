FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Build Your Palace, LVL, Star Traders, FoodyLife, more

It is now time for all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw some great deals on Apple Watch bands and Apple TV 4K, alongside everything else in our regularly updated deal hub, but for now we are focused on the day’s best price drops from its digital storefronts. Highlights of today’s app deal collection include titles like Build Your Palace, LVL, Star Traders: Frontiers, FoodyLife, Theine, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lanota: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ONE METEO – local weather: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

Today’s best game deals: Nier Replicant Ver.1.224… $40, MLB The Show 21 $40, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: AR-kid: Space: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: ISS Real-Time Tracker 3D: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: R.B.I. Baseball 21: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Warfare 2: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $2 (Reg. $7)

More on Build Your Palace:

“Build Your Palace”, that is game and training in one – for your head! Concentrate, memorize as many icons as possible in the correct order and you will be amazed what your memory can do. Make up a story with the icons shown, or place the objects in an imaginary space – find out what works best for you. The further you go, the bigger your palace.

