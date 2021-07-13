Clean your family’s air with a Winix smartphone-controlled purifier at $70 (Refurb, Orig. $220)

Today only, Woot is offering the Winix C545 4-Stage Air Purifier with Wi-Fi for $69.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $220, this model fetches around $176 at Amazon in new condition. Today’s offer is more than $100 off the next best rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. A great chance to score a $150+ purifier for much less, this one has built-in Wi-Fi monitoring/smartphone control and can handle spaces as large as 360-square feet at a time. Features include on-board air quality sensors with automatic adjustments for “set-and-forget convenience,” four fan speeds, PlasmaWave tech to breakdown odors, and true HEPA filtration that captures “99.97% of airborne allergens.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just looking for something to handle the kids’ room or your home office instead? Take a look at this LEVOIT LV-H128 Air Purifier for $50. This one is rated for spaces up to 161-square feet, but is compact enough to move from room-to-room as needed. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 6,000 Amazon customers.

While we are talking smart home gear, there are plenty more deals you’ll want to take a peak at today. We have the Govee smart multi-color table lamp as well as a 2021 low on Ring’s Video Doorbell 3 and a host of Anker eufy HomeKit gear deals as well. That’s on top of price drops on Kwikset’s Halo Touch fingerprint smart lock and the new Echo Frames at their very best price since Prime Day ($60 off).

More on the Winix C545 4-Stage Air Purifier:

The WiFi Enabled and Winix Smart App compatible WINIX C545 Air Purifier designed for any home environment and ready to capture Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Smoke, Mold Spores, Volatile Organic Compounds, and Household Odors. With a fabulous CADR rating from AHAM, this unit is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens, or bedrooms. The Winix Certified Refurbished C545 comes with a 1 year filter set and uses a 4-Stage Air Cleaning System featuring a Odor Reducing Carbon Sheet Filter, 99.97% True HEPA Filter, and WINIX PlasmaWave® Technology.

