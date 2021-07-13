Epson Expression Inkjet Printer/Scanner with AirPrint sees rare discount $230 (Save $70)

B&H is offering Epson’s Expression XP-970 Inkjet Printer and Scanner for $229.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. This has been going for upwards of $300 on Amazon, and today’s steep $70 dip marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. Small but mighty, this compact printer is ready to handle large color prints up to 11 x 17 inches at a rate of 8-pages per minute, or 8.5-pages in black and white. Optimally, it’ll be able to create edgless color photos at up to 5760 x 1440 dpi, but as a digital scanner that jumps all the way up to 9600 x 9600 dpi at max. It’s also set up with Apple AirPrint, so you’re not bogged down with desktop transfers everytime you need to use it, as well as Alexa and Assistant capabilities. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking for something a little more basic to fit your budget? This Canon Pixma model is only $79, and only requires two ink cartidges to run. That’s on top of the built-in Wi-Fi for wireless printing, and even though you lose the smart home support here, you can still make use of Apple AirPrint to bring photos to life directly from you iPhone or other iOS device. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,400 customers.

Epson Expression XP-970 Printer features:

Create the large 11 x 17″ photos you always wanted to with the Expression Photo XP-970 Small-In-One Inkjet Printer from Epson, which offers high quality imaging along with the ability to scan and copy documents. Capable of printing at fast rates of 8.5 ppm in black or 8 ppm in color with a six-color Claria Premium ink set as well as reaching a max resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi, the XP-970 will work for both photographs and high-volume documents. It also allows for double-sided printing, scanning, and copying of documents.

