Home Depot takes up to $150 off Dyson cordless stick vacuums and more, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $150 off a selection of cordless stick vacuums, robotic models, and more. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also eligible for curbside pickup, as well. Headlining is the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum at $249. Down from its $350 going rate, you’re saving 28% with today’s offer coming within $10 of our previous mention from February and marking the second-best price of the year. This Dyson stick vacuum delivers up to 40 minutes of runtime per charge. It pairs with various included attachments to go from sweeping the floors to steps and more with a handheld configuration. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

While there are some additional Dyson models included in today’s Home Depot sale, there are also some models that while still on the more premium side, aren’t quite as pricy. So if you’re not looking to pay the Dyson tax or just think another model would be a better fit, be sure to check out all of the markdowns in today’s sale. With as much as $150 in savings to be had, you’ll find everything from more capable upright vacuums to robotic offerings and more.

Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum features:

Engineered for everyday use, this Dyson vacuum has strong suction and lightweight versatility. Up to 40 minutes of run time. Actual run time will vary based on power mode and/or attachments used. Direct drive cleaner head. Deep cleans carpets and hard floors. 2 Dyson engineered tools for versatile quick cleaning. Converts to a handheld for cleaning cars, stairs and upholstery. 2 Tier Radial cyclones 15 cyclones, arranged across 2-tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust.

