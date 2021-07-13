FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s new 1,200-piece Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set sees first discount to $115, more

-
$115

Trusted retailer Zavvi currently offers the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets set for $114.99 shipped when code HPLEGO has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at the very first discount on the latest creation from the Wizarding World and a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,176 pieces, this kit assembles a sprawling recreation of the Chamber of Secrets from the second book/film and comes packed with details across its 3-story build. There’s also plenty of characters from Hogwarts ranging from Harry himself to Tim Riddle, Luna Lovegood, Dumbledore, and a brick-built Basilisk. Get a closer look in our launch coverage of the 20th anniversary sets and then head below for more.

Also on sale, Zavvi is offering yet another rare discount on a hard to find LEGO set, the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle. Normally fetching $400, you can currently drop this set down to $374.99 after code CASTLE has been applied at checkout.

This marks only the second discount to date, beats our previous mention by $5, and is a new all-time low. Assembled out of 6,020 pieces, this massive recreation of the school of wizardry and witchcraft complete with all of the details you’d expect from the series. Alongside four minifigures of the Hogwarts founders, there’s also a collection of microfigures to populate the school grounds. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

But for some smaller additions to your Hogwarts collection, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of additional LEGO Harry Potter sets on sale from $24. That’s alongside some additional rare price cuts on the AT-AT, Creator Expert vehicles, and more. We also got a first look today at the new 2,200-piece Volkswagen T2 Camper Van, which arrives with a retro design and plenty of old school accessories.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets features:

This versatile set includes well-known rooms, enchanting features and familiar characters from the Harry Potter movies. The Great Hall contains 2 long tables, Dumbledore’s golden-owl lectern and authentic accessories, such as the sorting hat. Just like in the movies, the Chamber of Secrets has an iconic circular entrance and a large statue with an opening mouth, which reveals a corridor from where the Basilisk snake enters the room.

