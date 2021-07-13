FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset drops to all-time low at $118

Amazon currently offers the Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $117.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut to date on one of Logitech’s flagship accessories, with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low. Arriving with the brand’s signature LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity and PRO-G audio drivers, the Logitech G733 headset delivers 29 hour battery life alongside support for everything from PC to PS5 and more. On top of its lightweight design, you’re also looking at RGB lighting that can sync with the rest of your gear, as well as tons of customization features thanks to the companion desktop app. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

But then be sure to go get all of the details on Logitech’s all-new G335 Gaming Headset which launched at the end of the last month. Sporting a fresh mint colorway that’s entirely new for Logitech’s collection of gaming peripherals, this one enters as a more affordable version of the G733 noted above. It touts much of the same design and audio fidelity, just in a wired form-factor at $70.

Before you dive into today’s MSI gaming PC clearance event with up to $800 in savings, be sure to check out everything else our dedicated guide has to offer right here. Another particularly notable discount has dropped HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset to an all-time low at $90.

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Headset features:

Total freedom with up to 20 m wireless range and LIGHTSPEED wireless audio transmission. Keep playing for up to 29 hours of battery life. 1 Play in stereo on PlayStation(R) 4. Personalize your headset lighting across the full spectrum, ~16. 8M colors. Play in colors with front-facing, dual-zone LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting and choose from preset animations or create your own with G HUB software. Colorful, reversible suspension headbands are designed for comfort during long play sessions. Advanced mic filters that make your voice sound richer, cleaner, and more professional.

