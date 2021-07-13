FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A year’s worth of Motor Trend magazine is down to $4.50 shipped right now (Reg. $15+)

-
Mediadiscountmags
Reg. $15 $4.50

As part of its Deals of the Week, DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Motor Trend magazine for $4.50 shipped. There is no delivery fee, sales tax, or auto-renewals to worry about here either. Regularly $15 per year at Amazon, today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and about $0.50 below the typical weekend prices we see on this title. As usual, all of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a different address, which can make for simple gift giving and the like. More details below. 

We haven’t seen a Motor Trend magazine deal this good in 2021 outside of more pricey bundle offers, so jump in now if you’re interested. Motor Trend is a great read for open road and vehicle enthusiasts with “reviews, features, and opinions about a variety and the larger automotive world.” It also covers all of the newest releases as well as a drive tests, shopping guides, and “in-depth stories covering car culture.”

There is also a solid price drop on Hot Rod magazine in the DiscountMags Deals of the Week section as well. You can browse through everything right here and make sure you go pickup your Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies  before browsing through our July 2021 summer reading list

More on Motor Trend magazine:

From in-depth instrumented tests to first drives, MotorTrend offers something for every car-, truck- or SUV-obsessed reader. Car shoppers benefit from head-to-head vehicle comparisons, while hardcore drivers learn all about the fine nuances of the world’s most desirable performance machines. Regular features include multi-car tests and comparisons, annual awards to crown the year’s best vehicles, real-world long-term tests, in-depth stories covering car culture, and comprehensive buyers’ guides.

