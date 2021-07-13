FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Secure your home with 24/7 monitoring: SimpliSafe 5-piece system $130 (Reg. $164+)

-
Best BuyHome SecuritySimpliSafe
Reg. $164+ $130

Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the 5-piece SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System for $129.99 shipped. Also available direct. With a list price of $220, right now you’d spend $164 to get the same system direct from SimpliSafe and today’s deal is the best price available. We did see a similar system with different accessories on sale for $107 for Prime Day, for comparison. This kit includes the base station, keypad, four window/door sensors, and a motion sensor. SimpliSafe offers the ability to either self-monitor or pay for 24/7 professional monitoring, depending on which you’d prefer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have an Echo at home with a built-in Zigbee hub, then you can pick up the Aqara Motion Sensor at $18 when you clip the on-page coupon and place a few around your home. While it’s not the same as having a 24/7 security system, these can notify you if motion is detected, which is a great step toward securing your home.

Either instead of or in addition to today’s lead deal, you should check out the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for $150. It’s on sale at the lowest price of the year and includes Ring’s 4-second pre-roll recording, where it includes four seconds of black and white footage prior to a motion alert being triggered so you know what happens in the moments leading up to the event.

More on the SimpliSafe Security System:

Defend your home from intruders with this SimpliSafe security system. Its wireless design provides reliable, multilayer protection and avoids interruptions from cut phone lines and power outages, and it connects to an app for remote operation. This SimpliSafe security system is easy to install and customizable to homes of any size for flexible use.

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more.

