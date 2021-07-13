Sony’s Bluetooth belt drive USB turntable + Mackie studio monitors fall to $198 (Save $100)

BuyDig’s eBay storefront is offering the Sony PS-LX310BT Belt-Drive USB Turntable bundled with the Mackie CR3-X Studio Monitors for $198 shipped. For comparison, the turntable itself goes for $198 at Amazon and the speakers add an additional $90 to $100 in value. This turntable delivers support for both 33 1/3 as well as 45 RPM records, which means it’ll be a great addition to your vinyl collection. You’ll also find both a phono and line out preamp with three different gain settings. Plus, should you want to convert your vinyl collection to digital for easier on-the-go listening, there’s a USB output so you can record audio to your computer with ease. It also supports output over Bluetooth should you want to listen wirelessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

With your savings, we’d recommend picking up this record cleaning kit. It’s available for $22 on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It includes a velvet record brush, cleaning liquid, a stylus brush, and a travel pouch to keep everything neat and tidy. This is crucial to keeping records in tip-top shape, especially if you’re using more vintage vinyl.

Not sure how to get started with records and vinyl? We have a handy guide that walks you through each step of the process. From choosing the right turntable, where to buy records, and more, we take a deep dive into the world of old-school music listening.

Sony Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable features:

Enjoy your vinyl records wirelessly and digitally store them with the Sony PS-LX310BT Stereo Turntable. Its USB output allows you to connect it to your computer for convenient connection and conversion, while built-in Bluetooth connectivity lets you stream your vinyl audio directly to your compatible wireless headphones or speakers. The turntable supports 33 1/3 and 45 rpm speeds and features a stereo RCA audio output that can connect to a preamp or directly to your sound system.

