Oakley, SMITH, Ray-Ban, more extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap sunglass event

Steep and Cheap takes an extra 20% off top brand sunglasses with promo code SHADES20JULY at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, SMITH, Spy, Costa, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary. Elevate your summer wardrobe with the Oakley Crossrange Adian Fit Prizm Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $91. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $163. These sunglasses are great for outdoor sports with lightweight material and it has a polarized lens to help you see clearly. They will easily make you standout with a lens that features a blue/purple coloring and a non-slip nose-piece adds comfort as well. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals today or you can check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

