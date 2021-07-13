FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Oakley, SMITH, Ray-Ban, more extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap sunglass event

-
FashionoakleySteep and Cheap
20% off from $22

Steep and Cheap takes an extra 20% off top brand sunglasses with promo code SHADES20JULY at checkout. During this sale you can find deals on Oakley, Ray-Ban, SMITH, Spy, Costa, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary. Elevate your summer wardrobe with the Oakley Crossrange Adian Fit Prizm Sunglasses that are currently marked down to $91. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $163. These sunglasses are great for outdoor sports with lightweight material and it has a polarized lens to help you see clearly. They will easily make you standout with a lens that features a blue/purple coloring and a non-slip nose-piece adds comfort as well. Be sure to head below the jump to score even more deals today or you can check out our fashion guide here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

oakley

Steep and Cheap

About the Author

ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress sh...
Under Armour freedom tees and apparel from $19 Prime sh...
TOMS Flash Sale takes 30% off slip-on styles and sneake...
Converse makes Space Jam sneaker-verse without a second...
Diesel watches are up to 44% off: Armbar, Crusher, Cage...
Stay cool this summer with Columbia’s Omni-Freeze...
Merrell 48-Hour Flash Sale offers 20% off exclusive sty...
Amazon offers Hanes 10-pack No-show Socks for $16 Prime...
Show More Comments

Related

50% off

Ray-Ban and Costa sunglasses for summer from $63 during Woot’s Flash Sale

from $63 Learn More
Review

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Learn More
60% off

Home workout gear up to 60% off: Cubii Under Desk Elliptical, benches, weights, more from $65

$65+ Learn More
Amazon low

Logitech’s G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset drops to all-time low at $118

$118 Learn More
Reg. $12

Adorn your entire desk with this massive 31- by 12-inch mouse pad at $7 on Amazon

$7 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
50% off

ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress shoes, more from $15

from $15 Learn More
$50 off

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A + 2-months of YouTube Premium hits Amazon low at $150

$150 Learn More