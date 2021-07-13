FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This $21 9-in-1 USB-C hub transforms your MacBook into a beacon of connectivity (48% off)

VANMASS (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 9-in-1 USB-C hub for $20.99 Prime shipped. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon and use code 6OBDR64G at checkout, and you’ll be set to save 48% and score this piece of tech at the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Hubs like these are great ways to add some extra leverage to your MacBook or laptop. Plugging it in transforms a single USB-C port into four USB 3.0, a 4K30 HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet outputs, alongside a micro/SD card reader and 100W USB-C charging port. Over 750 customers have left it an average 4.2/5 star rating. Find more options below.

Although, if you’re mostly interested in adding an extra HDMI port to your MacBook, then this 4-in-1 USB-C hub is just $12. It’ll still deliver 4K30 video output, and you can make use of the 60W charging passthrough as well. Plus, you’ll garner a 5Gb/s USB 3 and twin 480Mb/s USB 2 ports alongside those. And if you miss the SD and microSD card reading? This upgraded version includes both for just $1 extra.

For more ways to elevate your home work or creation station, just head over to our Mac accessories guide. Earlier today we added a stunning find on Apple’s official MacBook Leather Sleeve at $90 off. Touting “genuine European leather” and a cushy microfiber interior, it’s set to protect your 12-inch MacBook from any scratches or dings headed its way. And while not every deal we find will break in a new all-time low price, there are still plenty of worthy ways to upgrade inside.

More on VANMASS’ 9-in-1 USB-C Hub:

  • 9 in 1 USB C adapter meets all the needs of daily usage: 4 * USB 3.0 port, 4K HDMI port, 1000Mbps Ethernet port, SD 3.0 card slot, TF 3.0 card slot, 100W PD charge port. 
  • VANMASS PowerCool PCB board equipped with over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit protection techs, allows multi-chips to work together efficiently while maintaining low power consumption.
  • VANMASS specializes in high performance and Endurance design. We adopt the most popular features and a unibody aluminum case, which not only makes it sleek finish but also heat dissipating well. 

