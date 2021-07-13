FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Timberland’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off best-selling sneakers, boots, sandals, more

The Timberland Summer Sale takes up to 50% off select styles including boat shoes, sandals, sneakers, boots, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Atlantis Break Leather Boat Shoes are a standout from this sale. These shoes are currently marked down to $90 and originally sold for $120. This style is a slip-on design to allow you to head out the door in a breeze. It also features a cushioned insole for added comfort and a flexible outsole to promote a natural stride. This is a great option for summer weather and pairs nicely with chino shorts. You can choose from two versatile color options and they’re rated 4.1/5 stars from Timberland customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

