TOMS Flash Sale takes 30% off slip-on styles and sneakers from $35

The TOMS Flash Sale updates your shoes with 30% off slip-on and sneakers. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Head out the door in a breeze with the Alpargata Synthetic Leather Trim Slip-On Shoes that are currently marked down to $39. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $55. The leather trim adds a fashionable touch and gives it a higher-end look. It features a cloud-like insole to promote comfort and it also has a rubber outsole to add traction. Better yet, you can choose from five color options and dress them up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

