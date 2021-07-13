FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS Flash Sale takes 30% off slip-on styles and sneakers from $35

30% off from $35

The TOMS Flash Sale updates your shoes with 30% off slip-on and sneakers. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Head out the door in a breeze with the Alpargata Synthetic Leather Trim Slip-On Shoes that are currently marked down to $39. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $55. The leather trim adds a fashionable touch and gives it a higher-end look. It features a cloud-like insole to promote comfort and it also has a rubber outsole to add traction. Better yet, you can choose from five color options and dress them up or down seamlessly. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Event that’s offering deals from just $9 and an extra 50% off thousands of styles.

