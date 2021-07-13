FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

It’s time to give vacuum sealing a try, this highly-rated Inkbird model is just $27.50 (Reg. $55+)

Reg. $55+ $27.50

Mixtea360 (99% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Inkbird Vacuum Sealer Machine with Starter Kit for $27.49 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code P98JVB8N at checkout. Regularly between $55 and $60 across 2021, this is at least 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find on the highly-rated vacuum sealer. While it might not carry one of the big brand names, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a FoodSaver or anything on that level at this price. It also ships with a bundle of vacuum bags and a roll of sealer with your purchase along with everything else you’ll need to get going. Great for prepping meats for sous vide cooking, marinating, or portioning for the freezer, this machine can handle both wet and dry seal jobs. It has a 11.8-inch cutter width that supports a wide-range of third party bags/sealer rolls as well as a 4+ star rating from over 300 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You likely won’t find another vacuum sealer you can trust for less than this right now, but you could use your savings towards some extra vacuum sealer bags and the like. You can score 50 of them for $21 Prime shipped which might very well last you the rest of the year, depending what your freezer game is like anyway. 

The cooking and kitchen deals don’t stop there though. A quick browse through our home goods guide will yield notable offers like this 30% price drop on the Govee Bluetooth Meat Thermometer, this food storage roundup from $7, and this morning’s air fryer roundup from $49.50. Just make sure you check out some of the furniture offers on tap right now as well including the Herman Miller Home Office 2.0 sale, these home office desks from $39, and the Govee smart multi-color table lamp

More on the Inkbird Vacuum Sealer Machine:

This auto vacuum sealer machine With free start kit of five free vacuum bags and one rolls for food sealers vacuum packing machine. The vacuum air sealer machine kitchen appliance accessories provides more vacuuming modes for different kinds of food, choose an appropriate mode will make the sealed foods taste better. Press the stop button to stop vacuuming at any time and this will make it easier to control the vacuuming time according to the food type.

