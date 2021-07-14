FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Gold Box electric toothbrush and dental flosser sale from under $11 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, US ImaginTop (100% positive int he last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 30% off highly-rated ATMOKO electric toothbrushes and dental flossers. One standout is the ATMOKO Dental Water Flosser at $28.79 shipped. Regularly closer to $37 or so, this is a 22% price drop and the best we can find. Features include a 600ml water tank, eight tips, including tongue cleaner, up to 120 psi, and more. You will find the cordless ATMOKO down at $28 right now, but it doesn’t sport as large a water reservoir and its pressure output isn’t quite as versatile. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers. More deals below. 

Now you will find some other options on Amazon from no-name brands in the $22 range right here. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find something with better ratings than today’s lead deal for all that much less and we don’t have much experience with these other options on Amazon. 

Just make sure you browse through the rest of today’s ATMOKO Gold Box sale for some particularly affordable electric toothbrushes and water flosser bundles starting from under $11 Prime shipped including this highly-rated toothbrush package with 10 extra brush heads included. 

More toothbrush deals:

Then head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh that wardrobe once your personal care routine is in order above including this morning’s adidas Back to School Event

More on the ATMOKO Dental Water Flosser:

  • TOOTHBRUSH HEAD & 7 MULTIFUNCTIONAL TIPS FOR FAMILY USE: ATMOKO Water Flosser comes with 1 toothbrush head and 7 tips, including 3 Classic Jet Tips, 1 Tongue Cleaner, 1 Dental Tip, 1 Orthodontic Tip and 1 Periodontal Tip – Can be shared with your whole family hygienically. With different tips, you can deep clean up tartar, food debris, debris between your teeth and gum which is hard to clean with teethbrush and floss.
  • PROFESSIONAL POWERFUL PULSATION REMOVE 99.99% OF BEBRIS: 1700 times/minute, 25-120 psi pressure with High quality motor . An exclusive innovative high-frequency pulsation technique was used to substitute modified high-frequency pulsation, puts more focus on the most hard-to-reach stubborn tartar. 

