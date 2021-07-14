Amazon’s Solimo Razor + 16 Cartridge Kit under $13, costing less than $1 per blade (New low)

Amazon is offering its Solimo 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor with 16 Cartridges for $12.76 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 29% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Love it or hate it, most of us have got to shave. It’s one of the expenses that we repeatedly endure so it’s really nice to cash in on savings whenever you can. This Amazon-made solution utilizes 5-blade cartridges to help you achieve a close shave in a quicker and easier fashion. You’ll get a total of 16 cartridges alongside a compatible handle, which shakes out to well under $1 per replacement. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s really difficult to undercut this offer. This point is made abundantly clear when perusing Amazon’s list of best-sellers. Just about every solution there works out to anywhere from $2 to $3 per cartridge. A fact that clarifies why the offer above is unlikely to stick around for long, so you may want to cash in while you still can.

Amazon Solimo 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor Kit features:

MotionSphere multi axis pivot designed to follow the contours of your face; Beard trimmer for shaving goatee, sideburns and under nose

Anti-clog design for quick rinse

A great value alternative to higher priced razors

