be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is the ultimate air cooler for your desktop at 2021 low of under $70

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 250W TDP CPU Cooler for $69.90 shipped with the code 93XRL47 at checkout. Down from its $85 to $90 normal going rate, today’s deal comes within $0.10 of the lowest price that we’ve tracked since Black Friday 2020. This is my go-to air cooler when it comes time to build custom PCs. As someone who’s built custom gaming desktops for a living, not all air coolers are created equal. be quiet!’s latest model offers the ability to cool up to 250W TDP CPUs, which covers every consumer processor on the market. Plus, the Dark Rock Pro 4 has a sleek look that’s perfect for just about any computer build. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

Of course, you can always opt instead for the iconic Hyper 212 Evo instead. It’s $40 on Amazon and is built to handle CPUs with up to 180W. Honestly, that’s still plenty given that most CPUs are 165W or less these days until you get into server-grade stuff. I’ve also used the Hyper 212 Evo in more budget-focused builds, and can vouch for its cooling abilities for the price.

After picking up a cooler for your desktop, why not consider upgrading your on-the-go rig as well? Just today, Razer announced an upgrade to its Blade 17 and Blade 15 Base laptops that now pack 11th Gen Intel processors. Up to the i9-11900H and RTX 3080 are available here, providing plenty of power to handle anything you need while away from home. Also, don’t forget to head on over to our PC gaming guide for other ways to save in your setup.

More about the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 CPU Cooler:

Two virtually inaudible silent Wings PWM fans

Funnel-shaped frame of the front fan for high air pressure

Achieves only 24.3Db(a) at maximum fan speed

