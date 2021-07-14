Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Castles of King Ludwig, Cosmic Frontline, Incredibox, more

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. You’ll find a brand new price drop on the latest MacBook Pro at $199 off in our Apple guide, but for now we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable deals on games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Cosmic Frontline AR, Incredibox, Starlight – Explore the Stars, Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro, and more. hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Intruder Escape: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FabFilter Pro-Q 3: $22 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: FabFilter Saturn 2: $20 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $60 (Reg. $90)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, Kingdom Hearts III $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lanota: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ONE METEO – local weather: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on iOS! The winner of the prestigious Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!