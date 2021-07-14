FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Castles of King Ludwig, Cosmic Frontline, Incredibox, more

-
Apps GamesApp Store
Reg. $1+ FREE+

All of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. You’ll find a brand new price drop on the latest MacBook Pro at $199 off in our Apple guide, but for now we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable deals on games and apps. Highlights of today’s collection include Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Cosmic Frontline AR, Incredibox, Starlight – Explore the Stars, Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro, and more. hit the jump for a closer look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Intruder Escape: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block II: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $2 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sun & Moon 3D Planetarium Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Frontline AR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: FabFilter Pro-Q 3: $22 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: FabFilter Saturn 2: $20 (Reg. $27)

iOS Universal: StaffPad: $60 (Reg. $90)

Mac: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, Kingdom Hearts III $10, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: ColorCamera – Color Picker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Lanota: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flowing ~ Meditation in Nature: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LVL: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ONE METEO – local weather: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Star Traders: Frontiers: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Build Your Palace: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Toppl.: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FoodyLife : The Food Diary App: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on iOS! The winner of the prestigious Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Collection of Mana $20, ...
Best Android app deals of the day: Cessabit, klocki, St...
Apex Legends Thrillseekers event intros new Arenas map,...
Grab an extra Sony DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller wh...
Sony State of Play: 30 minutes of new Deathloop gamepla...
Nintendo Switch eShop summer sales from $4: Resident Ev...
New Assassin’s Creed game confirmed, will reportedly ...
Bring the whole family to the island, Monopoly Animal C...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your shoes with up to 60% off best-selling styles

from $17 Learn More
Amazon low

Lenovo’s fold-flat aluminum laptop stand fits in a backpack: $20 (Amazon low, 20% off)

$20 Learn More
52% off

Amazon 1-day massager sale starts from $9.50: Cordless massager pillows, more

$9.50+ Learn More
Save 27%

Sting like a bee with Cooler Master’s MM710 honeycomb gaming mouse for $36 (2021 low)

$36 Learn More
45% off

Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls to low at $16.50 (Save 45%)

$16.50 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 14, 2021 – Save on M1 iPad Pros, MacBook Pro, more

Listen now
23% off

Anker’s Pro ANC Soundcore Liberty Air 2 wireless earbuds now $100 in all colors (23% off)

$100 Learn More

Amazon debuts new collection of fashionable Echo Dot speakers in crowdfunded collab

Learn More