FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gal. air compressor ships with two nailers + a stapler at $199

-
Lowe'sCRAFTSMANDIY and Outdoor Tools
$80 off $199

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor with Three Tools for $199 shipped. Down from its $279 normal going rate, you’re saving $80 here and today’s deal is the best available. This combo kit includes not just a 6-gallon air compressor, but also an 18-gauge Brad nailer, 16-gauge straight finish nailer, and and 3/8-inch stapler. I’ve always believed that every woodshop should have an 18-gauge Brad nailer in it for assembly assistance. Today’s deal doesn’t just deliver the 18-gauge nailer, but also two more tools that will become an invaluable part of your DIY kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Under $6 on Amazon scores you 1,000 2-inch brad nails. This is the size I use most often, though I do occasionally reach for 1- or 1.25-inch nails depending on the project. All of these will slide right into the AirStrike Brad Nailer above, and with at least 1,000 nails included in each package, there’s plenty to go around here.

Today’s deal isn’t the only one that we’re tracking for woodworkers out there. Our handy guide has everything on the topic in one easy-to-browse place. There, you’ll find Freud’s box joint kit on sale at the lowest price we’ve traced in years, as well as the DEWALT 8.25-inch table saw + heavy duty stand at $359, which is up to $202 off. While this table saw isn’t directly compatible with the box joint kit above, it’s a great starting place if you’re just beginning on a journey of learning woodworking.

More on the CRAFTSMAN Air Compressor Kit:

3 Tool and Air Compressor Combo Kit is ready for use out of the box. 6-gal Air Compressor is Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials in Jackson, Tennessee. Move on to projects faster with this compressor. It features an oil-free pump making it more durable and maintenance free. 18-ga Brad Nailer and 16-ga Straight Finish Nailer have the power you need to drive nails into small trim, shoe molding, and baseboards.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Lowe's

CRAFTSMAN

DIY and Outdoor Tools

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Freud’s 8-inch box joint kit sees rare discount t...
Amazon’s #1 new release AstroAI Foam Cannon falls...
DEWALT’s compact 8.25-in. table saw + heavy duty ...
Bosch’s ultra-compact Pocket Driver Kit bundles t...
Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Woodcreek Pellet Grill falls t...
Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, an...
Hammerhead power tool kits from $17: Drivers, saws, com...
Kickstart your BBQ setup with Masterbuilt’s 40-in...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More
Up to $202 off

DEWALT’s compact 8.25-in. table saw + heavy duty stand falls to $359 (Save up to $202)

$359 Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 25%

Charge four devices at once with Anker’s PowerExtend USB 2 Mini strip for $10.50

$10.50 Learn More

Nixon Heat Watch brings Olympian-ready waterproofing to world’s thinnest digital design

Learn More
2021 low

be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is the ultimate air cooler for your desktop at 2021 low of under $70

Under $70 Learn More
Save 20%

This 3-in-1 4K30 HDMI Switcher cuts out cable finagling for just $12.50 (20% off)

$12.50 Learn More