CRAFTSMAN’s 6-gal. air compressor ships with two nailers + a stapler at $199

Lowe’s is offering the CRAFTSMAN 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor with Three Tools for $199 shipped. Down from its $279 normal going rate, you’re saving $80 here and today’s deal is the best available. This combo kit includes not just a 6-gallon air compressor, but also an 18-gauge Brad nailer, 16-gauge straight finish nailer, and and 3/8-inch stapler. I’ve always believed that every woodshop should have an 18-gauge Brad nailer in it for assembly assistance. Today’s deal doesn’t just deliver the 18-gauge nailer, but also two more tools that will become an invaluable part of your DIY kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Under $6 on Amazon scores you 1,000 2-inch brad nails. This is the size I use most often, though I do occasionally reach for 1- or 1.25-inch nails depending on the project. All of these will slide right into the AirStrike Brad Nailer above, and with at least 1,000 nails included in each package, there’s plenty to go around here.

Today’s deal isn’t the only one that we’re tracking for woodworkers out there. Our handy guide has everything on the topic in one easy-to-browse place. There, you’ll find Freud’s box joint kit on sale at the lowest price we’ve traced in years, as well as the DEWALT 8.25-inch table saw + heavy duty stand at $359, which is up to $202 off. While this table saw isn’t directly compatible with the box joint kit above, it’s a great starting place if you’re just beginning on a journey of learning woodworking.

More on the CRAFTSMAN Air Compressor Kit:

3 Tool and Air Compressor Combo Kit is ready for use out of the box. 6-gal Air Compressor is Proudly Made in the USA with Global Materials in Jackson, Tennessee. Move on to projects faster with this compressor. It features an oil-free pump making it more durable and maintenance free. 18-ga Brad Nailer and 16-ga Straight Finish Nailer have the power you need to drive nails into small trim, shoe molding, and baseboards.

