FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Brooks, more from $13

-
FashionDick's Sporting Goods
50% off from $13

Dick’s Sporting Goods 1-Day Flash Sale offers up to 50% off top brands including Under Armour, Brooks, adidas, Nike, New Balance, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Type Sneakers that are currently marked down to $80. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $150. These casual sneakers are great for training and highly-supportive. There is a stacked foam outsole that provides stability as well as comfort. The material is also breathable and lightweight as well. You can choose from several versatile color options too. Be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals from Dick’s Sporting Goods today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

You will also want to check out the Under Armour Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $15.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Dick's Sporting Goods

About the Author

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your s...
Salomon Outlet Sale offers markdowns up to 60% off: Hik...
Lululemon takes up to 50% off new sale styles for summe...
adidas Back to School Event offers backpacks and lunch ...
Ralph Lauren x Hoffman Fabrics collaborate for summer w...
Timberland’s Summer Sale offers up to 50% off bes...
ALDO Summer Sale offers up to 50% off sandals, dress sh...
Under Armour freedom tees and apparel from $19 Prime sh...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 37%

Save up to 37% on GE Enbrighten Z-Wave smart plugs, dimmer switches, more from $31.50

From $31.50 Learn More

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
41% off

Reebok’s ZJET 460 Bluetooth Exercise Bike hits $214.50, more from $94.50 (Up to 41% off)

From $94.50 Learn More
Save now

Elgato HD60 S+ 4K60 Capture Card with HDR10 sees second-best price to date at $172

$172 Learn More
Reg. $90

Huge deals on MyProtein today: 3-pack Clear Whey Isolate now $30 ($60 off) + more

$30 Learn More
Save now

Just $90 scores your kids an unlocked Google Pixel 3 with this cert. refurb deal

$90 Learn More
Save now

Blink Mini falls to new low at $17.50 (Used, Orig. $35), more at Woot

From $17.50 Learn More
60% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Sale updates your shoes with up to 60% off best-selling styles

from $17 Learn More